Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 33,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 42,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Palamina Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary, Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Usicayos Gold project covering an area of 14,600 hectares, the Bendi Gold project covering an area of 13,400 hectares, the Cori Gold project covering an area of 18,000 hectares, and the Inca Gold project covering an area of 2,600 hectares that are located in south-eastern Peru.

