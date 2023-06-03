PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.53 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PagerDuty by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

