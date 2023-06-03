PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $444.97

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.97 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 432.20 ($5.34). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.38), with a volume of 542,310 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 410 ($5.07) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 444.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,346.08). In related news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,346.08). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £42,310.40 ($52,286.70). Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

