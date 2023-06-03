Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 62.49% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

