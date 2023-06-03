OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Gerald M. Chizever Sells 1,500 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $177,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,803.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

