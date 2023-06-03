Origin Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.93 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $49.93 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,224,250 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

