Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Trading Up 8.2%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 43,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 86,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBIO shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,585,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

