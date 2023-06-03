Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Cap of $48.39 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $48.39 million and $735,145.07 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.