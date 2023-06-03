Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 227,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 218,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

