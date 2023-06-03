On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $128.07

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.07 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 97.80 ($1.21). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22), with a volume of 775,388 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Davy Research raised shares of On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 248 ($3.06) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.21).
On the Beach Group Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £170.28 million, a PE ratio of 10,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.19.
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
