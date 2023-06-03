OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $244,940.32 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

