OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.93 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $108.14 million and $7.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

