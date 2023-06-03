OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.15 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $109.08 million and $7.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

