Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.94% of Okta worth $431,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $73.83. 6,589,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,711. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

