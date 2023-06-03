Oceania Healthcare Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:OCA)

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Oceania Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

Oceania Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; and provides support services, which includes administration, marketing, and operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.