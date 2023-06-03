O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 32,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.42. 5,375,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,908. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

