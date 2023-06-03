O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 186,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 159,201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 142,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.72. 5,767,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

