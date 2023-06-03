O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,650. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

