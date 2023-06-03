O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 633,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,068. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

