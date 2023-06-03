NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $1,793,760.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

