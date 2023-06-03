Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Down 16.5%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) dropped 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Rating) by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

