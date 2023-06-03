Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $274.12

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.12 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.13). Numis shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,180,267 shares trading hands.

Numis Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21. The company has a market capitalization of £366.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16,650.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Numis alerts:

Numis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Numis’s payout ratio is presently 70,000.00%.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.