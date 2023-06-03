NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 1.9% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 17,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 111,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

NuCana Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

