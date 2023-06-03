Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 2,142,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,289,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

