Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

