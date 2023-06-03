Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 238 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $84.59. 3,403,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.