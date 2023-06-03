Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.17. 179,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,954. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

