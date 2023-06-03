Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.07. 3,687,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

