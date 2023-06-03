Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 88,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.
Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
