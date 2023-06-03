Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 88,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

