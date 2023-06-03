Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nokia Oyj worth $24,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 12,171,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,795,754. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

