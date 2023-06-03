Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Trading Down 17.6%

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 500,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 714,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nogin Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nogin news, CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 1,011,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,035,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,377. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,586,827 shares of company stock worth $4,760,481. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOGN. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Stories

