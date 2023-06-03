Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

