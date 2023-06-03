NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average of $204.39. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

