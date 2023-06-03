NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.23. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 568,941 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
