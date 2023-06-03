NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.23. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 568,941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 313.6% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.