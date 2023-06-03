Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,478 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.63% of Lakeland Financial worth $104,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,915,000 after buying an additional 95,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,748,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

