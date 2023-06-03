Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,790 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.65% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $84,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $576,680. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $102.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

