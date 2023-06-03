Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of National Instruments worth $78,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

