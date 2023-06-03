Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $83.50 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,962 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $83,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

BIIB opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

