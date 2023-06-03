Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

