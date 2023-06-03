Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $88,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

