Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.46% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $77,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

