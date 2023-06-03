Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Houlihan Lokey worth $95,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

