Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,971 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of L3Harris Technologies worth $117,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

