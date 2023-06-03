Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 109,619 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.57% of XPEL worth $92,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 140.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $781,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,971 shares in the company, valued at $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $781,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,368,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock worth $12,851,614. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

