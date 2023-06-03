NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.39

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.39 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 68.64 ($0.85). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.87), with a volume of 23,675 shares.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.46. The company has a market cap of £16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.33 and a beta of 1.63.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

