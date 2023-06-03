Nervos Network Price Up 9.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $149.71 million and $3.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,124.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00348531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00539840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00066717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00422054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,522,996,199 coins and its circulating supply is 40,951,472,485 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

