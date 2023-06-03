Nebulas Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $763,181.05 and approximately $43,286.36 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001415 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009499 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,520,218 coins and its circulating supply is 65,008,415 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
