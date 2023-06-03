NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $39.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,147,996 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 912,147,996 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.6158058 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $47,339,761.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.