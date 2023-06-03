National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $556,254.45 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,620,752.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

National Research Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.