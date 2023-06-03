NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,900 shares of company stock worth $685,026. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
NanoString Technologies stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.
